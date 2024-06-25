Norwegian Solar Company Plans $620M Investment In Oklahoma With Solar Wafer Factory

A Norwegian solar energy company announced that they have chosen Tulsa as the location for its first U.S.-based factory. According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the initial plan calls for an investment of $620 million into a new 5-GW silicon ingot and solar wafer manufacturing facility which would create 320 new direct jobs.

NorSun produces monocrystalline ingots and wafers for ultra-high-efficiency solar cells and is looking to expand its production with new factories in the United States. According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the initial plan calls for an investment of $620 million into a new 5-GW silicon ingot and solar wafer manufacturing facility which would create 320 new direct jobs.

The department said it facilitated the expansion with the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, and that in addition to more jobs for the state the facility would provide increased support for the growth of the renewable energy sector.

“Our business plan has an ambitious timeline, so we knew we needed a partner who can work fast and efficiently to meet the critical need of American-made energy,” said NorSun CEO Erik Løkke-Øwre. “Oklahoma impressed us even before our selection journey – its robust clean energy, manufacturing ecosystem and workforce development programs were already on our radar, and its competitive business offerings and site acceleration options solidified our decision.”

NorSun has identified a greenfield shovel-ready site of approximately 60 acres and the department said that Construction is expected to begin in late 2024, subject to approvals, necessary permits, and final incentive agreements. The exact location of the site has not been specified at this time. If all goes according to plan, production will come online in 2026 and Oklahoma would be among the first in the United States to produce high-performing silicon ingots and wafers.

Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement along with the announcement saying that the state's pro-business policies make Oklahoma ideal for this type of investment.

"I'm proud to welcome NorSun to Oklahoma, and I'm thrilled that Oklahomans will benefit from hundreds of new jobs in the Tulsa area and a $620 million capital investment," said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Our pro-growth policies, workforce development efforts, and 'more of everything' energy approach makes us an incredible state to invest in, and I'm glad NorSun can be a part of it."

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also addressed the expansion and said he is looking forward to the positive impact that it could have on Tulsa and Oklahoma.

“I want to thank NorSun for their significant investment and support to add jobs in Tulsa and create further opportunity for industry needs across the globe,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This project represents the work of so many and we are excited about the positive impact and direction this new development will have in Tulsa and the State of Oklahoma.”

Daniel Regan with Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust said the company makes silicon ingots, then slices them into wafers used as a component of solar panels.

The site, on the East side of Mingo Road near 46th Street North, was selected, Regan said, because it was ready to build on and has easy access for shipping.

“I hope this isn't the last announcement we have for this year and future years for this site; we feel like we're well positioned to land this and other manufacturing for this site.”

NorSun plans to build a 400,000 square foot building, with room on the site to double the size of the factory if needed, said Regan.