President Biden, Trump Agree To Unique Rules For First President Debate Of 2024 Election

The presidential election is 20 weeks away but the first debate takes place in just nine days. There are unique rules both President Biden and Donald Trump agreed to, before their head-to-head showdown.

Tuesday, June 18th 2024, 8:41 am

By: News On 6, News 9, CBS News


The presidential election is 20 weeks away but the first debate takes place in just nine days.

There are unique rules both President Biden and Donald Trump agreed to, before their head-to-head showdown.

Sources tell CBS when one candidate is speaking the other's microphone will be muted. There will be no opening statements and two minutes to answer questions. The Presidential Debate is June 27th you can watch it here on News on 6.

Related Story: What Is the Timeline For A Presidential Election?
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 18th, 2024

June 12th, 2024

May 31st, 2024

January 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 19th, 2024

June 19th, 2024

June 19th, 2024

June 19th, 2024