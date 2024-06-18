President Biden, Trump Agree To Unique Rules For First President Debate Of 2024 Election

The presidential election is 20 weeks away but the first debate takes place in just nine days. There are unique rules both President Biden and Donald Trump agreed to, before their head-to-head showdown.

By: News On 6, News 9, CBS News

Sources tell CBS when one candidate is speaking the other's microphone will be muted. There will be no opening statements and two minutes to answer questions. The Presidential Debate is June 27th you can watch it here on News on 6.

