Man Charged In Tulsa 2018 Liquor Store Robbery In Court
TULSA, Oklahoma - The suspect in a liquor store armed robbery from 2018 will find out how much time he'll spend in prison.
Tyrone Lee will be in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday for his sentencing.
Lee faces up to life in prison. He might also be fined up to $1 million.
Lee pleaded guilty back in January to a number of robbery and gun-related charges.
He robbed the Forest Acres liquor store in February 2018.
Authorities say Lee threatened store employees with a sawed-off shotgun but was shot by two store employees.
News On 6 spoke with Lee's aunt soon after the robbery and she apologized for her nephew's behavior.