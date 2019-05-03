TULSA, Oklahoma - The suspect in a liquor store armed robbery from 2018 will find out how much time he'll spend in prison.

Tyrone Lee will be in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday for his sentencing.

Lee faces up to life in prison. He might also be fined up to $1 million.

Lee pleaded guilty back in January to a number of robbery and gun-related charges.

He robbed the Forest Acres liquor store in February 2018.

Authorities say Lee threatened store employees with a sawed-off shotgun but was shot by two store employees.       

News On 6 spoke with Lee's aunt soon after the robbery and she apologized for her nephew's behavior.

 