News
Tulsa PD: Body Found At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Saturday, May 4th 2019, 7:38 PM CDT
Updated:
Authorities say a body has been found at an apartment complex Saturday in east Tulsa.
The apartment complex is located at the corner of 41st Street South and 129th East Avenue.
Neighbors reported hearing loud noises coming from the apartment Friday night.
The neighbors noticed Saturday the apartment door was open. One neighbor went inside to check on the occupant and discovered the body, according to reports.
Police were called around 5 p.m.
The body has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story.