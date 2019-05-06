Tulsa 'Go Red For Women' Luncheon Set For Friday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Leading the fight against the disease is the American Heart Association.
Their "Go Red For Women" luncheon is coming up Friday, May 10 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa. There's a 10 a.m. registration with the luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The program focuses on preventing heart attack and stroke with healthy lifestyles.
Krystal Rogers is a heart disease survivor who appeared on 6 in the Morning to discuss her experience and tell us more about preventative tips. She said a headache took her to urgent care, and a physician sent her on to the emergency room after learning her family history.
That's when she was diagnosed with a heart aneurysm. Her surgeon later told her she would have died within a few months had she not been diagnosed.
Rogers will be sharing her story at the annual luncheon Friday. She hopes to convince women to get prompt medical care instead of dismissing their symptoms.