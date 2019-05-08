Tulsa will soon have a new roadside attraction on Route 66. Buck Atom is a 21-foot space cowboy fiberglass statue that will arrive in Tulsa Thursday and be greeted with a launch party Saturday, May 11.

Buck is the brainchild of Tulsan Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on Route 66. Babcock said she first was inspired to create a landmark attraction after visiting Pop's Soda Ranch on Route 66 near Oklahoma City.

With retail in her blood, Babcock opened a souvenir shop on Route 66. A trip down America's highway made her decide now was the time to act to create her own roadside attraction in Buck.

Buck was built by Mark Cline of Enchanted Castle Studios, and his rocket ship was created by Chris Wollard. In addition to being a space cowboy mascot for the Cosmic Curios shop, Buck is a "Muffler Man" or American Giant statue.

You can welcome Tulsa's new sidekick - an American Giant on America's Highway - at a launch party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at 1347 E. 11th St. That's just east of Peoria on Route 66.

Guest speakers include Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Mayor G.T. Bynum, and author Michael Wallis.