Buddhist Monk Makes Stop In Tulsa During Walk Across America
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Buddhist Monk made his way through Tulsa Wednesday on a walk across America. He's traveling from California to Chicago on Route 66, and then on to New York.
"I walk for peace," Sutham Nateetong said.
It's no short walk across town for Sutham Nateetong, a Buddhist monk from Thailand. No matter the weather, he's powering through.
"Everything is okay with me," Nateetong said.
Nateetong has walked in Japan, India, Malasia, Vietnam and more. It's landed him quite the travel log.
"10 thousand kilometers," Nateetong said.
Now he's swinging through Tulsa with food, water and places to rest, all supplied by the natives.
"It's very nice, many people welcome me, it's very nice," Nateetong said.
One of those people is Michael Jones, who dropped by the monks' route to meet him.
"My excitement is that he's traveling Route 66, it's got a lot of history behind it, and for him, it's all about peace," Jones said.
Last year, Jones drove Route 66 in a classic car and says he couldn't wait to meet Nateetong to see how his journey is going.
"It's surreal, he's got a following on Facebook of everyone," Jones said.
It's a following that Nateetong hopes help spread his message.
"It's a duty for everyone to make peace, not only for the president, not only for Congress, but it's a duty for everyone to make peace," Nateetong said.