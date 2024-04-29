Monday Looks Sunny, Warm In Green Country After Stormy Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

After a busy, devastating weekend for parts of Oklahoma, weather will calm down to start the work week in Green Country.

Highs reach 80 degrees after rain showers move east overnight. By Tuesday, highs jump up into the mid-80s and summer-like temperatures.

Rain chances return Thursday, along with a cool front and temps below 80 degrees.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

Traffic Impact After Storms:

Following damage resulting from severe weather Saturday and Sunday, several roads across Oklahoma are facing closures.

In McIntosh County, all lanes of US-266 are closed at North 4220 Road east of Checotah due to high water.

In Pittsburg County, north and southbound US-69B are closed between State Highway 113 and McAlester due to high water

West of McAlester, all lanes of east and westbound State Highway 31 are closed between New Baker Road and Haywood Road due to high water.

West of Haileyville, all lanes of east and westbound State Highway 63 are closed between Crawley Road and Hopper Road due to high water.

