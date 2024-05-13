Group Of Adults With Disabilities To Cheer On Fellow Athletes At Special Olympics Summer Games

The Summer Games for Special Olympics Oklahoma is May 15th through 17th, with more than 4,600 athletes competing.

The Summer Games for Special Olympics Oklahoma is May 15th through 17th, with more than 4,600 athletes competing.

Among those is a group of adults with disabilities that has started its first cheer squad to root for fellow athletes.

Home of Hope is a non-profit based in Vinita and helps adults with disabilities find housing and work.

More than 100 of its clients will compete in Special Olympics Oklahoma's Summer Games.

Kasi Kennedy has been coaching Home of Hope's new cheer squad.

"It's worth it to see the girls cheering and smiling and learning new things and now we have a mascot, so that is a really big thing, what do we cheer for? We need the honey badgers,” said Kennedy.

The cheerleading idea came from 35-year-old Chelsea Bell, who cheered at Sapulpa High School.

Linda Hollabaugh is the oldest member of the team at 70 years old.

Home of Hope will cheer during the parade of athletes at opening ceremonies in Stillwater and plans to compete at the next state competition, which has not been set.

While they continue practicing, they are giddy with excitement.

"The cheers and being able to wear the cute outfits,” said Bell while laughing.

The Summer Games will take place on the O-S-U Stillwater campus.

Opening ceremonies will be on May 15th at 7:30 p.m., and that is open to the public.