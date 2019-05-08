Oklahoma Veteran Homeless After Tornado Tears Through Haskell
An Oklahoma Navy Veteran is homeless after a tornado ripped through Haskell. Now, 74-year-old Harold Sutton is trying to figure out how to rebuild.
As Sutton walks around his property, water and rain soak through the dense mud where his home once stood.
"It disappeared I mean the buildings all disappeared," said Sutton. "If I had been home it sure wouldn't have been a good place to be or anywhere else in there."
In addition to Sutton's home, his travel trailer was destroyed, his flatbed trailer was thrown into the middle of his pond, and his boat once docked in the water, is now stuck on land.
"We are just trying to clean it up basically there wasn't nothing," said Sutton.
Sutton said he was surprised by the storm as it rolled through.
"I mean I didn't even realize it hit here until I came back down drove back down here and it had all gone,” he said.
While he's borrowing a mobile home, for the time being, Sutton said he's looking toward tomorrow and trying to figure out how to rebuild.
"I'm thinking about building right back here on top of the hill kind of moving it back a little bit," said Sutton.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Harold.