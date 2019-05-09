WARNING, GRAPHIC: Woman Testifies Against Tulsa Serial Rape Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - WARNING: The contents of the following story are graphic. Many of these details are for online use only, and were not aired on television.
A woman testified in front of a jury Thursday about the days she said she was held hostage and repeatedly raped.
Victor Hursh is on trial for multiple sex crimes, including first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, maiming, and kidnapping.
The woman told the jury she met Victor Hursh on a dating app. She said he offered to let her stay at his place until she found a job.
But the woman said things took a turn for the worse when she got there. She testified that Hursh took her phone so she'd have no contact with the outside world.
Eventually, she said he knocked her unconscious, and when she came to, he was undressing her and tying her to his bed.
The woman said Hursh used various sexual devices on her. She said he filmed her as he used a machine to rape her repeatedly, and told her to "act like she liked it," or he'd kill her.
Related Story: Charges Added Against Tulsa Man Accused Of Sex Crimes
The woman said Hursh then tied her to a chair and attached an electronic muscle simulator to her private areas, and electrocuted her.
She said eventually, she told Hursh to either kill her, or let her go. So, he took her to a bus stop and dropped her off. That's when she called police, and went to the hospital and had a SANE exam. She said she had several injuries, including vaginal bleeding.
Hursh faces 10 total charges, and even if he's only found guilty of one count of first degree rape, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Hursh will have the opportunity to present evidence in his own defense.