1 Person Shot At Tulsa Bar, Police Say
Friday, May 10th 2019, 6:59 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man was found shot near 11th Street and Sheridan.
When police pulled up to the scene they found multiple vehicles trying to get away.
Officers are working to question witnesses and possible suspects right now.
Police say they have learned that a fight started somewhere else and then the shooter came to the area to continue the argument.
Officers say that man shot at the victim, and then the victim and other people in bar shot back at the suspect which caused him to run away.
The victim is in the hospital; Police say he is in serious condition but stable.
If you know anything that can help police, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story.