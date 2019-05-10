News
Sand Springs Police: 3 In Custody After Police Pursuit
Friday, May 10th 2019, 4:58 PM CDT
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police say three people are in custody after a pursuit ended in the Mannford area.
Officer Todd Enzbrenner said officers tried to pull a car over for reckless driving, and the vehicle wouldn't stop. Officers learned the three people inside the car were suspected of stealing beer from a local QuikTrip.
The suspects drove to Mannford and bailed from the car at Keyport Marina, just east of town off Highway 51. Police said two people were taken into custody right away, and the driver was located a short time later.
We're working to learn more about the arrests.