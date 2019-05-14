News
Bixby First Responders Receive Free Security Cameras
Tuesday, May 14th 2019, 9:16 PM CDT
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Some Bixby first responders are getting additional protection thanks to a generous donation.
State Farm and security company Canary teamed up to give officers and firefighters home security cameras. The campaign helps protect first responders' homes while they're out protecting everyone else.
The companies have donated more than 10,000 security units to first responders over the past three years.