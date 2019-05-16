News
Tulsa Man Faces Manslaughter Charges After Fatal Crash
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal crash in Pawnee County Wednesday.
An OHP reports says Rubin Richardson, 58, was driving a Lexus with three passengers when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a pick up truck. The report says Richardson was driving northbound on Highway 18 when he ran the stop sign and entered the southbound lanes of Highway 64 where he was hit by the truck.
Tammy Liggins, 50, and Agnes Madden, 78, both died shortly after the crash. Richardson and the third passenger were admitted in stable condition. The man driving the truck was not injured.
Richardson is facing two counts of 1st-degree manslaughter.