Tulsa County Fugitive Arrested In Tennessee
TULSA, Oklahoma - A fugitive from Tulsa County is in a Tennessee jail Saturday morning.
Police say, Curtis Cochran, 38, is wanted in Tulsa County for 2 counts of child neglect and child abuse, abuse by a caretaker, pointing a firearm, and possession of a controlled drug.
Prosecutors charged Cochran and another woman last year with abuse, accused them of tasing three children under the age of 9, and pointing a rifle at the face of a mentally disabled woman.
Authorities say he was found at his sister's home.