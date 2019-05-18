Storms Destroy Structures, Knock Down Trees In Bixby
A possible tornado knocked down trees and sent debris flying Saturday in Bixby.
A man was a mile away from his home when he said he saw a funnel cloud. When he got back to his house the roof was torn off his shop, with chunks of it flying into the neighbor’s yard.
John Cochran lives next door and says he was inside watching TV, heard some loud noises and walked outside to debris in his yard.
"I saw it coming through the back yard and landed right where you see it right now. So I just heard the loud noise," said Cochran
A storm came through and completely tore off the roof on his neighbors shop.
Metal and wood from the shop flew nearly one hundred yards onto his property and destroyed his fence.
"This is a brand new barn. They've probably only had that up two years maybe three. They used to have one once before there and a lot of it ended up in my yard once before," said Cocran..
He said he didn't get the warning till four to five minutes after it hit.
"It was too late to go to any tornado shelter at that time which we have right there. We wasn't able to get to it even if it was a tornado. Whatever it was, that is the result of it," he said.
Cochran had several trees on his property destroyed by the storm. Now he and his neighbor are left picking up all the pieces to the shop and fixing the fence.
"I'm glad nobody was hurt. No more damage than what we did get. We survived it all just like we did before," he said.
The shop owner said this wasn't his first tornado, another tornado damaged his other shop a few years ago.