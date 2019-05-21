Some Residents In Sand Springs Packing Up Ahead Of Flood Risk
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - First responders in Sand Springs are trying to get everyone safely out of a neighborhood Tuesday night as the Army Corps of Engineers releases water from the Keystone Dam.
The City of Sand Springs says these are not mandatory evacuations but police officers have been in this area all day making sure people have what they need to if they plan to leave before the dam is released.
"I'm just sitting there looking at my kid's room like...It's just devastating. It's just devastating," said Mandi Dobyns of Sand Springs.
What do you choose to pack when parts of your life might be going underwater? These are the decisions mom of three says she never thought she would have to make but here she is fitting her family's life into two cars.
She along with 155 other families are making these same decisions today.
"It's been 15 years probably since something like this has happened significantly enough for us to come down here and park before there's even a drop of water in the streets," said Sand Springs Captain Todd Enzbrenner. "It's their option to stay if they want. We are just here to help them give them as much information as we can give them to make a decision and then if they decide to stay and they did help then we're here to help them."
Police Officers say they will be out here for the next 72 hours, making sure everyone who wants to leave has help. They just aren't sure what kind of impact the rising water will have in communities like this one.