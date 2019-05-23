News
News on 6 Viewer Composes "The Ballad Of Travis Meyer"
Thursday, May 23rd 2019, 4:38 PM CDT
Updated:
The King of the Tulsa weather scene.
That's what one viewer is calling News on 6's very own, Travis Meyer.
The Claremore resident calls it "The Ballad of Travis Meyer", a light-hearted tune about the leader of News on 6's weather team.
The song mentions Travis, our storm trackers, and behind the scenes staff. Everything that makes us Oklahoma's Own.
The viewer said he knows the last few days have been rough weather wise, so he wrote the song for a little levity.