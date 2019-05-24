News
Flooding Puts Fort Gibson National Cemetery At Risk
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - In Muskogee County, the flooding is putting Fort Gibson National Cemetery in danger.
Related Story: More Water Headed Towards Badly-Flooded Muskogee
News on 6 Storm Tracker JD McManus gives us a look at the cemetery from Drone 6. The National Cemetery is for members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement as well as a Veteran's spouse, widow, or children.
No word yet if the Cemetery's Memorial Day Ceremony will be canceled.