Silver Alert Issued For Tulsa Man With Dementia
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for Joseph Jones Jr.
He was last seen near 91st Street and Sheridan on Sunday wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.
Police say Jones suffers from Dementia.
Jones could be driving a Maroon Ford Fusion with OK plate EQH-779.
Officials say the car has a Church On The Move--COTM--sticker on the back passenger window and an OU license plate on the front of it.
If you know where he is, you're asked to call 911.