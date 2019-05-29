News
Flooding Forces Tulsa Tough Route Changes
It's just one week until Tulsa Tough - which is a major economic boost to the city. Parts of some of the weekend's races typically go along portions of Riverside that are now flooded.
Organizers say they are working closely with Tulsa Police to make sure racers and spectators are safe. They say most races will not be affected, but those that go near the river may need alternate routes.
They announced some route changes for the Cry Baby Hill criterium and warned spectators to stay off River Parks trails.
They will be updating their Facebook page as plans are further updated.