Webbers Falls Residents Get First Look At Flooding Damages
Sunday, June 2nd 2019, 7:34 PM CDT
Updated:
Residents got a first look inside their destroyed homes Sunday in Webber’s Falls.
It’s the first time in nearly 2 weeks people in Webber’s Falls were allowed back in their homes to survey damage.
Some have to start over. Others say they want to hold on to their homes and rebuild.
Mary Ellen Taber Lake and husband Richard fell in love with their Webber’s Falls riverfront view nearly two decades ago.
“We sit here and we watch the barges go, the geese,” Taber Lake said.
When the rain started a few weeks ago, and her neighbors were evacuated, she said she wasn’t too worried.
“When they made us leave, I took a few shots and thought well no big deal. But to come back to this is so devastating,” she said.
Sunday was her first look inside.
Inches of thick mud cover her floors. Water destroyed her windows, furniture, beloved antiques.
“20 years, my life in here,” Taber Lake said.
We’re told nearly every property in the town of Webber’s Falls had flood damage.
“It’s so overwhelming. It just tears your heart out, because that’s your lifetime work in there, gone,” she said.
Taber Lake has a home in Chandler she is staying at.
She wants to rebuild, but doesn’t know if that’s possible. She holds on to hope from people around her.
“You don’t put your faith in things, you put your faith in people. And we sure have some loving people,” she said.
The cleanup process begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You’re urged to get the proper gear like heavy boots and gloves, and make sure you’re up to date on your tetanus shot.
More information is posted on the Webber’s Falls Facebook page.