"They pop and they squirt up into your face and if you get it in your eye it can be a significant injury," Spiller said.

"We would like for them to be individually wrapped and we have seen dishwasher detergent packets come individually wrapped. From a manufacturing standpoint, it's not a big step for them to individually wrap the laundry detergent packets and we would like them to take that step. Right now, it's voluntary and they haven't."

Researchers say more study is needed to determine how to make the packet contents less toxic.