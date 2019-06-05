News
1 Injured, 1 Arrested In Tulsa Shooting
Wednesday, June 5th 2019, 12:08 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say one person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting near 34th and Garnett.
Police were called to a neighborhood in that area around 11:30 Wednesday afternoon. When News On 6 arrived, police appeared to be in a standoff situation with officers trying to get people to come out of a house.
Officers on scene were pointing weapons towards the house but have now lowered their guard.
Police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was arrested. They say it was a domestic issue.