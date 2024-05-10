Pet of the Week: Luna The Pit-Mix

Luna the Pit-mix is our Pet of the Week! She's 9 months old and very energetic. Luna will need an assertive owner to give her boundaries and guidance.

Friday, May 10th 2024, 12:30 pm

By: News On 6


It's time for our pet of the week.

This is Luna She's a 9-month-old pit mix. She is energetic and having a playmate would be ideal for her. She is a snuggle bug and true to her nature she's stout and stubborn at times. Luna will need an assertive owner to give her boundaries and guidance.

If you'd like to adopt Luna, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
