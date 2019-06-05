News
Charles Page Football Team Helping Flood Victims In Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - On Wednesday, the Charles Page Football Team gathered to help those impacted by the recent flooding and severe weather.
Players went to area churches to move donations and help move and clean up debris in the Meadow Valley area. Coach Dustin Kinnard says he lived through this as a kid during the flood of 1986.
"I know what these people are going through. Some of our current players, former players, families are living right here in this and affected by it. So, it’s just the right thing to do and that's just what we do in this community," said Coach Kinnard.
Players say they wanted to support the people that support them on Friday nights.