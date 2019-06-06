A slow-moving upper level storm system will trigger more showers and storms across eastern Oklahoma, particularly from mid-late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Rain and storms will be slow-moving and some of these will be quite heavy, which raises the concern for localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is once again in effect.



While rain looks to be more widespread in the afternoon and evening, the heaviest downpours will be fairly localized. This means some areas could see as little as a half-inch of rain while other locations could see 2 to 3 inches of rain or more. Flash flooding will be possible again especially in lower-lying flood-prone areas, so remain aware!