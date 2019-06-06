Thursday Rain And Storms For Eastern Oklahoma
Rain and storms are once again making an unwanted visit to eastern Oklahoma for our Thursday.
A slow-moving upper level storm system will trigger more showers and storms across eastern Oklahoma, particularly from mid-late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Rain and storms will be slow-moving and some of these will be quite heavy, which raises the concern for localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is once again in effect.
While rain looks to be more widespread in the afternoon and evening, the heaviest downpours will be fairly localized. This means some areas could see as little as a half-inch of rain while other locations could see 2 to 3 inches of rain or more. Flash flooding will be possible again especially in lower-lying flood-prone areas, so remain aware!
Scattered heavy storms will hang around this evening, though overall coverage of rain and storms look to diminish with time tonight as the upper-level low continues to move east. Additional isolated showers and storms will be possible again on Friday on the back side of that storm system.
Thankfully, drier conditions are expected from late Friday into the weekend, just in time for Tulsa Tough! It will be very warm and muggy into Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances look to remain low over the weekend.
I hope you have a wonderful Thursday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!