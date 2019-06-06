News
Fort Gibson Residents Start Fundraiser For Man Who Lost Everything
Thursday, June 6th 2019, 6:04 PM CDT
Updated:
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - During the recent flooding many selfless Oklahomans have stepped up to help one another and Mike Ogle is one of them.
Without flood insurance, Ogle lost nearly everything when recent flood water invaded his Fort Gibson home.
Despite his own damages Ogle spent most of last week using his boat to rescue people through flooded parts of Fort Gibson. He Made Hundreds of trips and never asked anything in return.
To donate to the Ogle family visit their Facebook fundraiser.