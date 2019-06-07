News
Oklahoma Military Academy Celebrating 100th Anniversary With Rogers State University
Friday, June 7th 2019, 4:27 PM CDT
Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Military Academy Alumni Association is celebrating the 100th Anniversary Celebration of their academy alongside Rogers State University with two events June 8.
On the morning of June 8, the OMA Alumni Association will dedicate the OMA Legacy Plaza on RSU’s campus and the ceremony is expected to be about 15 minutes in length.
The Plaza will feature granite stones with laser engraved names of former cadets and others that contributed to OMA’s history.
The U.S. Army Drill Team is performing on the campus as part of OMA’s Alumni Associations annual reunion and centennial celebration.
More information is available at RSU’s Human Resources Department.