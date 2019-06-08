Sand Springs Volunteers Work To Clean Up Flood Damage At Case Park
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - People across Green Country are still cleaning up after the devastating flooding.
Volunteers in Sand Springs have been going through neighborhoods helping homeowners all week and hundreds gathered to clean up Case Community Park Saturday.
Just ten days ago, ten feet of water was flowing over the ball fields at the park, leaving debris everywhere.
There is a lot of work to do out at the park, but thankfully the community showed up to help.
"It's crazy. I mean a few months ago I was here playing basketball and I never thought it would get to this point of flooding," said volunteer Josh Lattie.
The water has gone down but now the work begins.
"We've got chainsaws running, there's down limbs, a couple trees that were down, so we are cutting those down, limbing them out and getting ready to chip them," said volunteer Brent Kellogg.
Case Park is just one of several areas damaged by flood waters.
The Arkansas River ran right through this park leaving behind debris, large holes in the ground and knocked down fences.
400 people showed up to get their hands dirty and do their part to help.
"It's awesome. I mean I love seeing the number of people out here. I mean you've got people doing stuff they don't normally do. Waking up early, being able to put some gloves on, just get dirty and just be able to help people that way," said Lattie.
"It is great because even small kids can go pick up gravel that has been washed into the softball and soccer fields, but we've got guys running heavy equipment and chainsaws," said Kellogg.
Some people say the storms and flooding were like a nightmare that lasted for weeks, but they say seeing the support is making it easier.
"Even during the flooding there were people who just dropped what they were doing to go help people evacuate their homes," said Kellogg.
The plan is to reassess the park after today and figure out if they will need another cleanup day. Their next step if fixing the electricity in the park.