Wet Weather Impacts Construction Of Owasso Park
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso leaders say the weather is having an impact on construction at the Redbud Festival Park in Downtown Owasso.
The city's parks and recreation department says they plan to finish the park by early August, if the weather cooperates.
The park is expected to be similar to Tulsa's Guthrie Green and serve as a catalyst for growth in Downtown Owasso.
Construction workers are working on the stage, pavilion, and a food truck alley right now.
Recreation director Larry Langford says a wet spring and the heavy rain we've seen over the past month put construction crews a couple of months behind schedule.
Langford says, "It's so saturated, then you really can't move any of the big equipment, you can't bring anything in, any of the larger pieces so it's a hindrance, for sure."
Langford says with the park on the way, they're working on plans for more parking in the area.