Bodycam Video Released From Stolen Vehicle Arrest In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released body camera video an arrest they made after a man led them on a chase in a stolen car.
Officers say they noticed the stolen vehicle near 5th and Sheridan in May. When police tried to pull over the driver, Arnell Richard sped off, causing a wreck near 15th and Sheridan.
Police say Richard took off after officers flattened the tires, but a K-9 officer caught up with him. Richard was treated at the hospital before being booked into the Tulsa County Jail.