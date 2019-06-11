OSBI: LeFlore Co. Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Holding Knife On Store Clerk
POTEAU, Oklahoma - The OSBI said they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at an E-Z Mart in Poteau Tuesday morning. The man who was killed was holding a female store clerk at knife point, according to a news release.
The shooting took place at the E-Z Mart Convenience Store at 1200 N. Broadway Street, OSBI said.
A Poteau Police officer and a LeFlore County Sheriff's Deputy were called to the store around 4:45 a.m. after a 911 call that a man was threatening the clerk with a knife. OSBI said the police officer arrived got to the store first and ordered the man to drop the knife and let the woman go, but he refused.
The officer fired a shot at the man, and he ducked behind the counter still holding the clerk hostage, the release states. Agents say the deputy came into the store, saw the clerk struggling with the man behind the counter and shot the suspect.
The suspect died at the scene and the clerk wasn't physically hurt, OSBI said.
The news release states the medical examiner's office is assisting with identifying the suspect.