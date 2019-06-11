Tulsa's Gathering Place Holds Celebration With Reading Partners
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa’s Gathering Place is inviting the whole family out Tuesday evening to celebrate reading.
Reading Partners is a group that coordinates volunteers to help kids with their reading. The program is celebrating ending the year with more than 2,000 volunteers. That is more than any other city.
Organizers helped 1,700 kids with reading, with more than 55,000 of tutoring.
"So, we're really the kind of smallest in terms of population but we know that Tulsa has a really special place and people here just show up when there is a time of need," said Justin Harlan, Executive Director of Reading Partners Tulsa.
A big celebration event is happening Tuesday night from 5 to 7 at the Reading Tree. There will be live music, story times, and free ice cream.
News On 6's Amy Slanchik will be there, serving as the emcee of the event.