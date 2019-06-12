There have been more than 2,000 confirmed and probable cases of the Ebola virus in Congo since August, with nearly 1,400 deaths. The disease is spread mainly through contact with the bodily fluids of those infected. The United Nations has advised anyone who's come in contact with a person infected by Ebola to monitor their health for 21 days and seek medical help, including through inoculations.

For the first time an experimental but effective Ebola vaccine is being widely used, with more than 130,000 doses distributed. Uganda has vaccinated nearly 4,700 health workers, WHO said. Uganda has had multiple outbreaks of Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers since 2000.