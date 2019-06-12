Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting After Man Shot At Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police say a man is recovering after he was shot at an apartment complex near Apache and Harvard.
Police say the shooter is still out there and they don't know much about the person responsible for the shooting.
This happened a few hours ago at Apache Manor Apartments near Apache and Harvard.
Officers say someone shot a man a couple of times, including once in the leg.
The victim then walked back to his apartment and that's where officers caught up with him.
The victim was taken to the hospital but police say he was alert and talking with them about what happened.
It’s not clear where the shooting actually took place but they say it was somewhere in the complex.
If you know where the shooter is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.