News
Tulsa To Announce Status On Hosting IRONMAN Triathlon
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Regional Chamber is hosting a watch party on June 12th at Guthrie Green to talk about holding an IRONMAN triathlon.
The party starts with live music at 11:30 a.m. and the announcement is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.
They will be discussing whether Tulsa will host IRONMAN based on certain factors that may allow them to do so.
The Chamber says if Tulsa beats the other three finalist cities it could provide a $10 million boom for the city.
The other finalists for IRONMAN are Des Moines, Memphis and Fayetteville.