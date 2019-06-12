The rough weather and ongoing trade war with China moved the Trump administration last month to offer farmers $16 billion to help them out -- and to help him retain their allegiance in 2020.

Like most farmers, Kestle does not welcome tariffs. But he does believe they're a way the president is applying leverage to make trade more fair.

"Do you sometimes feel like a pawn in the chess game that's being played?" Reynolds asked.

"Yes and no," Kestle responded, adding "I believe in president Trump. He seems harsh right now. But he's a businessman, and he's trying to make this fair trade. That's all he's trying to do, is make it fair"

All Kestle has right now are a few tiny plants, just barely poking through the ground. They should be close to knee-high by now – but it will take weeks for them to get there, if they ever do.