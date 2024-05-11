'Our Objective Is To Win Every Game We Play': FC Tulsa Hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC On Saturday

Tulsa beat Pittsburg 1-0 on Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

In a rare scheduling quirk, FC Tulsa will face the same team in the span of five days.

The club is hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at ONEOK Field on Saturday at 7:30. Tulsa beat Pittsburgh 1-0 on Tuesday night in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 in Pittsburgh.

Phillip Goodrum's goal in the 88th minute was the difference in that victory. That was also the first time Tulsa had beaten the Riverhounds in four meetings.

Tulsa comes into Saturday's match with a 2W-2L-3D record and sits in 7th place in the Western Conference. Pittsburgh is 3W-3L-3D and is 5th in the Eastern Conference.

Tulsa's last regular season match was on May 4th, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Birmingham Legion FC.

This is the one and only USL meeting this season between the two sides. Pittsburgh is 1-0-1 all-time at ONEOK Field.

News On 6 caught up with head coach Mario Sanchez as the club got in a training session on Friday morning, to get his thoughts ahead of Saturday's match.



