Tulsa Man Arrested After Impersonating An Officer
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in jail accused of stopping cars and pretending to be an officer.
An arrest report shows 18-year-old Walker Pierce stole his fiance's SUV and installed blue and red lights on it.
Officers say Pierce pulled over a juvenile driver last week for breaking curfew.
They say Pierce made the teenager call his mom at 1 a.m. to pick him up.
Police say Pierce later went to their house and questioned the parents, all while pretending to be a police officer.
Officers say they tracked Pierce down to arrest him through the SUV's GPS.