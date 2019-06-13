News
River Spirit Announces Reopening Date After Flood
Thursday, June 13th 2019, 3:01 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - River Spirit Casino has announced it will reopen next Friday, June 21st at 8 a.m. after being closed for several weeks due to Arkansas River flooding.
The casino, located near 81st and Riverside, decided to temporarily close its doors last month after flood waters began to rise.
While the casino will reopen next Friday, officials say parts of the casino will take longer to reopen. The casino said the outside pool won't reopen until mid to late July.