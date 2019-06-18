Following the rain, comes the heat. A ridge of high pressure builds in late this week, sending hotter area into Oklahoma. The residual moisture from all of our rainfall will amp up the heat index. By Thursday, it may feel like the mid-90s. By Friday, that heat index could soar over 100° for much of the area (shown below). Fittingly, that is the summer solstice, our longest day of the year. It will also be our hottest day thus far as well. There was no doubt that when summer heat finally arrived, we would pay for our soaking wet spring. Unfortunately, those high humidity levels will not go away anytime soon.