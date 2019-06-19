In March, federal agents announced that approximately 3,200 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $77 million, was seized at the Port of New York and Newark. A shipping container entering the U.S. had 60 packages containing a white powdery substance inside of it. A field-test revealed the packages tested positive for cocaine.

"This apprehension is the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark, and the largest in nearly 25 years," Customs and Border Patrol wrote at the time.