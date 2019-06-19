Enjoy Wine, Eats & Easels Event To Benefit Broken Arrow Neighbors
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Neighbors is inviting everyone out this weekend for their Wine, Eats & Easels event. It's happening from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21st at the Rose District Pavilion in Broken Arrow's Rose District.
Wine, Eats & Easels is the largest fundraiser of the year for Broken Arrow Neighbors. It's a party that includes entertainment, food and beverages from local restaurants, booths featuring local artists and many other activities.
Broken Arrow Neighbors is a charitable organization that provides emergency assistance to more than 11,000 needy people in the Broken Arrow.
Some of the help takes the form of food, medical, dental and other services. Broken Arrow Neighbors holds medical clinics with volunteers, help area senior citizens and school students, among other services.
Learn more about Wine, Eats & Easels.