American Red Cross Hosts Resource Center In Bartlesville For Flood Victims
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The American Red Cross is hosting another resource center to help storm and flooding victims.
The Red Cross had dozens of volunteers at Bartlesville High School Thursday to help those impacted by the flooding disaster. They are making it a point to keep helping people out.
Bartlesville is just one of several areas across Oklahoma still cleaning up from the flooding in late May and early June. Homes, businesses, roads, and parks were flooded for days leaving behind a lot of damage in some areas.
The Red Cross is teaming up with volunteer non-profit organizations all week long to provide resource centers in several Green Country communities. These resource centers are designed to bring together all of these service providers like nonprofits and churches to provide on-site assistance to any disaster victim.
Looking ahead to this weekend, there will be volunteers providing assistance in Ottawa County at the Miami Civic center on Saturday and then at Pryor Junior High on Sunday.
Thursday’s resource center will stay open until 7 p.m. and reopen again Friday from 10 to 7.
"This is it the first step but a very important step on their road to recovery. They have a long road ahead of them and this is just one of the places they can come and be with all of these agencies that are providing assistance and it will help them on their recovery," said Celeste Carpenter with American Red Cross.
As a reminder, those applying for assistance need to have ID with them to verify their address.