Tulsa Man Critically Hurt In Crash With Semi Truck
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that left a Tulsa man critically injured. The two-vehicle collision took place around 6:41 p.m. June 20 on Interstate 44 near 129th East Avenue in Tulsa.
Austyn Schmidt was driving a Honda Accord that appeared to have hit the rear of tandem Fed Ex semi in the eastbound lanes of the highway. The front of Schmidt's car was badly damaged.
Troopers said the 26-year-old Tulsa man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head, internal, external, arm and leg injuries. The driver of the 2018 Freightliner was not injured, not was his passenger.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.