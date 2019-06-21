"Increasing taxes on boy's shoes, kitchen appliances, sheets and blankets and curtains, and hundreds of other basic clothing items and home goods, will hurt all moms who don't have inexhaustible disposable income. It will force them to make tough choices," the letter said.

Seven days of hearings



Hundreds of companies began queuing up to testify in Washington on Monday for seven days of hearings on the Trump administration's proposal to jack up tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports. Companies are scheduled to testify through June 25, according to the USTR.

The White House has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. The goal, according to U.S. trade officials, is to stop China from forcing U.S. companies to reveal trade secrets, stealing intellectual property and unfairly subsidizing Chinese tech companies.

Companies said consumer products could get more expensive if the White House proceeds with a plan to impose tariffs of up to 25% on an additional $300 billion in goods the U.S buys from China that aren't already subject to levies. Their prices would rise because consumer-oriented products like clothing often have thinner margins, making it more difficult for manufacturers or retailers to absorb higher costs through measures like cost-cutting. American companies pay the import tariffs, not China, as Mr. Trump has erroneously claimed.