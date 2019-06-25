News
Sapulpa Teens Honored For Heroic Actions
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt was in Tulsa Monday to honor four Sapulpa teenagers who rescued a woman from her burning home.
Seth and Nick Byrd, Wyatt Hall, and Dylan Wick were all recognized for their heroic actions.
Last month, Catherine Ritchie was getting ready for bed when she noticed her room was full of flames.
The smoke was so thick she couldn't find her way out.
The boys were outside at the time and smelled the smoke when they raced over to her home.
Without hesitation, Nick Byrd went in through the back-door and found Ritchie lying in the hallway and carried her out to safety.