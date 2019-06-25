President Trump Signs New Sanctions on Iran, Iran Calls It 'Outrageous'
The President of Iran is now publicly mocking the United States after a new round of sanctions.
In a live television address Tuesday morning, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded to the latest U.S. sanctions, calling them "outrageous" and "idiotic..." adding that the White House is "afflicted by mental retardation."
On Monday, President Trump signed off on economic sanctions on Iran that, for the first time, take aim at its supreme leader.
The President explained why a religious figure like the Ayatollah was being punished for the downing of an American drone.
"The Supreme Leader of Iran is the one who ultimately is responsible for the hostile conduct of the regime" President Trump said.
The Iranian economy has been strangled by U.S. sanctions on its oil industry and other targets.
But these new sanctions may have a minimal impact because top Iranian officials are unlikely to have significant assets in international banks.
Iran's U.N. ambassador is accusing the U.S. of waging economic warfare.
President Trump says he's shown restraint toward Tehran but now warns it might not last.